KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today that former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim has not been absolved of the corruption charges he faces.

The commission said the Baling MP’s lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad’s argument at the Court of Appeal that a financial analysis by the MACC had cleared Abdul Azeez of the allegations was yet to be accepted by the court.

The MACC said following this and without a decision by the court, news reports had made it appear as if Abdul Azeez was freed of the corruption and money laundering charges.

Abdul Azeez was charged with 13 counts of corruption and money-laundering at the KL Sessions Court in 2019.

The KL High Court rejected his application to quash the charges in March this year.

His lawyers appealed the decision at the Court of Appeal where the hearing was held on Monday.

Th 55-year-old politician faces three corruption charges for the sum of RM5.2 million involving road development projects in Kedah and Perak.

He was also dealt with 10 money laundering charges involving almost RM14 million.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2010 and 2018 in the Klang Valley. -Bernama