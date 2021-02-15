Charred body of senior citizen found in burned shed

IPOH: The charred body of a 71-year-old senior citizen was found in a shed, which caught fire, in a weedy area in Ampang, near the Ipoh Utara Toll Plaza here today.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Muhamad Shahrizal Aris said 14 firefighters from the Ipoh fire station were rushed to the location following a distress call at about 5.47 pm.

“On arrival, we found the 10x20 square foot shed was on fire and the victim was found under a pile of burning zinc sheets,” he told reporters at the scene today.

He said the fire was brought under control within five minutes and the victim’s remains were handed over to the police for further action.

He said the forensic team was still investigating the cause of the fire. — Bernama