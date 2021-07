KUALA LUMPUR: The charred remains of a woman was found in a burning car in Bandar Baru Selayang, Gombak, here, early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said firefighters found the victim in the driver’s seat as they were putting out the fire.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene soon after they were alerted at 4.25am, they found a Perodua Kancil car with the registration plate WKB 2786, engulfed in flames.

“The woman has not been identified” he said adding that the fire was extinguished in 15 minutes.

Norazam said the department is still waiting for the Forensic Department autopsy report on the remains. -Bernama