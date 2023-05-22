Chartered Bankers play pivotal role in driving ESG and Sustainability for Banking

PETALING JAYA : The 2022–2026 Financial Sector Blueprint clearly underlines the role of Chartered Bankers as the key to driving positive change in the industry and supporting Bank Negara Malaysia’s initiatives towards greening the financial sector.

The Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB), the sole professional body for Malaysia’s banking industry, recently held its 6th Chartered Banker Conferment ceremony to honour and recognise 97 newly conferred Chartered Bankers who have successfully completed the internationally recognised professional banking qualification.

“With the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities in the banking and financial industry, as bankers, we now have a deeper responsibility to embed these considerations into our every decision, thought and action, as the financial industry plays a key role in supporting Malaysia’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and aspirations to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Responsible bankers play such an important role in contributing to our economy and society,” said AICB Chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim.

“As the banking sector is moving towards sustainability-centric initiatives and making stronger commitments towards financing green and environmentally sustainable activities, financial institutions must continue investing in their talents to build capabilities in climate risk and sustainability,” he added.

“Attaining the internationally recognised professional banking designation, Chartered Banker, reflects a personal lifelong commitment to ethical professionalism, which is the key to achieving ESG goals and responsibilities as an industry. We remain committed to elevating the standards of professionalism and ethics in banking and building world-class capabilities for our bankers, with the strong ethical and social responsibilities expected of them,” said AICB CEO, Edward Ling.

The Institute recently launched the Certificate in Climate Risk programme to meet growing industry demands and lead the industry’s future skills framework initiative, which will help the industry identify future skills and competencies needed for the sector.

“As recent events have demonstrated, when economic conditions become tougher, core banking skills, high standards of ethical behaviour and professionalism — in areas such as credit, risk, and asset and liability management — are key to ensuring the safety and soundness of banks. Alongside digital finance and sustainable finance, two global megatrends shaping the future of banking, AICB and the Chartered Banker Institute, UK will continue to ensure that all our Chartered Bankers are equipped to successfully lead banks and banking for many years to come,” said Ian Hardcastle, Chair of the Learning & Development Board, Chartered Banker Institute, UK.

The event highlight saw three distinguished banking leaders — Datuk Fad’l Mohamed, FCB, CEO, Maybank Investment Bank Berhad; Lee Jim Leng, FCB, Group Managing Director / CEO, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, and Choo Yee Kwan, FCB, Senior Independent Director, HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad — who have made outstanding contributions to the banking and finance sector and AICB, being conferred the Fellow Chartered Banker status at the event.

There are now over 700 AICB members who have joined the guild of Chartered Bankers in Malaysia. The Chartered Banker status is jointly awarded with the Chartered Banker Institute, UK — the only institute globally that can award this status.