Che’Gu Bard under probe for GE15 FB post

JOHOR BAHRU: Political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Che’Gu Bard, is being investigated for a Facebook post he made during the 15th General Election (GE15) campaign, police said today.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said police commenced investigations against the founder of Solidariti Anak Muda Malaysia after receiving a report.

“On Nov 17 we received a report about a post on Facebook Che’GuBard Original. Following that we initiated investigations and opened an investigation paper under Section 4 (A) (1) of the Elections Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The man concerned was summoned to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Mersing district police headquarters today to give his statement,” he told reporters at the monthly assembly of the Johor police contingent here today.

Yesterday, Che’Gu Bard, 44, in his Facebook post, claimed that police had opened an investigation paper against him in connection with his allegations regarding gold and sand mining and other matters in Mersing which were giving a negative impact on residents in the district.-Bernama