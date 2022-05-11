Cheap flight tickets latest scam

KUALA LUMPUR: Scammers have come up with a new way to fleece victims - offering cheap air tickets.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said today that the new scam was uncovered after police received 20 police reports recently with losses of over RM233,000.

He said the victims had revealed that they had visited a website http://cafe.naver.com/my malaysia where a company that went by the name Syarikat Apsan Travel and Tour Sdn Bhd had placed an advertisement offering air tickets at low prices.

Kamarudin said drawn by the offer, the victims made payments but failed to receive their air tickets.

He said the case is being investigated as cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Kamarudin advised the public to be cautious of such offers made online and avoid making payments to bank accounts of individuals that does not match that of the seller.