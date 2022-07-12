Cheaper meals offered by varsities help ease students’ burden

KUALA LUMPUR: Several higher learning institutions (IPT) have taken the initiative to offer quality meals for as low as RM3.50 to help ease the students’ cost of living, especially those from the B40 group.

The IPTs are Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Universiti Malaya (UM).

The move is in line with the Higher Education Ministry’s call for IPTs to provide quality food, with a ceiling price of RM3.50 for each order under the Keluarga Malaysia Student Food Basket initiative.

UPM Student Affairs Division head Nuruliman Ibrahim said the university began offering food at affordable prices through the ‘Menu Kasih Pelajar Keluarga Malaysia’ from July 8.

“Prior to this, food was sold for around RM7 to RM8 each. Through this effort, all UPM students and staff can buy food for as low as RM3.50. This allows them to get a complete and nutritious meal at a reasonable price,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

UPM Bachelor of Education in Guidance and Counselling final semester student Ahmad Khairul Amir Kamaluddin, 24, lauded the initiative as it could help students reduce their daily expenses.

However, Ahmad Khairul Amir, who is currently undergoing industrial training as a teacher in Putrajaya, hoped that the university could carry out regular monitoring at food stalls so as to ensure that the quality and quantity of food are always at the best level.

Meanwhile, UMS Student Representative Council president Eliezer Nevall Anthony said such programmes were helpful for UMS students, 60 per cent of whom are from B40 households.

“This is a very good initiative by the university to protect the welfare of underprivileged students. Offering food at RM3.50 with several menu options is sufficient for the daily needs of students and they are satisfied with the programme,” he said.

He also suggested that the programme, currently being implemented in certain cafeterias, be expanded throughout the campus.-Bernama