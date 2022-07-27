Checking-in, business operations affected briefly in KLIA

SEPANG: Operations at the check-in counter and business outlets at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) were temporarily halted due to the power outage this afternoon.

An airline employee at the check-in counter on the fifth floor of KLIA said baggage weighing could not be carried out during the blackout.

“It was affected but because there were not many passengers at that time, the situation was under control. Only the lights at the counter are working,“ he told Bernama during a survey at KLIA here today.

Power outages were reported in several areas of Peninsular Malaysia since 12:39 pm including in the Klang Valley, Melaka, and Pahang.

KLIA was also reported to be darkness before power supply was gradually restored according to the location at the airport about five minutes later.

Airport operator, Malaysia Airports, also posted on social media to say that KLIA’s main terminal had experienced a power outage and that the company’s engineering team was in contact with Tenaga Nasional Bhd, which was followed by a statement that the power supply had been fully restored at KLIA.

The power outage, however, did not cause KLIA to be “completely dark” because it is understood that the emergency lights came on during the outage while the computers at some counters were operating normally because there is a ‘back up’ system.

An enforcement personnel who is on duty at the international departure area at KLIA said the entry of passengers who want to go down to the Immigration Centre was not affected when the power supply went out.

“Only the elevators and escalators are not working while the PRS system (Passenger Coordination System) that scans passenger boarding passes is working as usual,“ she said.

An Airport Limo staff said the kiosk located on the second floor did not face any problem and the computer was working normally, except that they were working in darkness for a while.

A Twitter user @kultida89988 in his tweet sharing the situation at KLIA said: “After the blackout in KLIA, I have been waiting for my luggage for more than two hours now.” -Bernama