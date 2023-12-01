Chef Wan’s mother, Noraini Abdullah dies at 93

PETALING JAYA: Chef Wan today lost his beloved mother, Cik Noraini Abdullah, who died at 6.20am in the hospital at the age of 93.

Chef Wan, whose real name is Datuk Redzuan Ismail, posted about her passing on Instagram, saying that she died peacefully in her sleep at the Gleneagles Hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

“May her soul rest in peace, may all her sins be forgiven and may she be placed among the righteous,” he wrote.

He said his mother would be buried in Cyberjaya after prayers at the Putra Mosque in Putrajaya.