  1. Home

Chef Wan’s mother, Noraini Abdullah dies at 93

Datuk Redzuan Ismail or popularly known as Chef Wan (left) has posted on Instagram that his mother, endearingly called Cik Aini (right), has died at the age of 93. – _chefwan58 Instagram pic, January 12, 2023Datuk Redzuan Ismail or popularly known as Chef Wan (left) has posted on Instagram that his mother, endearingly called Cik Aini (right), has died at the age of 93. – _chefwan58 Instagram pic, January 12, 2023

PETALING JAYA: Chef Wan today lost his beloved mother, Cik Noraini Abdullah, who died at 6.20am in the hospital at the age of 93.

Chef Wan, whose real name is Datuk Redzuan Ismail, posted about her passing on Instagram, saying that she died peacefully in her sleep at the Gleneagles Hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

“May her soul rest in peace, may all her sins be forgiven and may she be placed among the righteous,” he wrote.

He said his mother would be buried in Cyberjaya after prayers at the Putra Mosque in Putrajaya.