Chelsea’s Broja to miss rest of season with knee injury

LONDON: Chelsea striker Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during a recent friendly.

Broja ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a collision with Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa in the first half of a 1-0 defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Albania international screamed in pain and clutched his right knee before being taken off on a stretcher.

Chelsea on Wednesday confirmed the extent of the injury, ruling out Broja for the rest of the campaign.

“Scan results have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required,“ a Blues statement said.

“Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.”

Broja, who impressed on loan at Southampton last season, has scored one goal in 18 appearances for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea return to action after the World Cup break with a Premier League home game against Bournemouth on December 27.

Graham Potter’s side had lost four of their last five matches in all competitions before the season paused in November ahead of the World Cup.-AFP