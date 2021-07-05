Chemical leak in Sungai Sengkang believed to be deliberate - State EXCO

JOHOR BAHRU: The chemical spillage in Sungai Sengkang near Kulai yesterday, is believed to be a deliberate act by irresponsible individuals, said Johor State Health and Environment Committee Chairman R. Vidyananthan.

He said it was based on the analysis of the distribution and flow of chemicals and the monitoring carried out by the Johor Department of Environment (DOE) did not find any leaks in the intermediate bulk container (IBC) tanks in the area.

IBC tanks are used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders.

A thorough inspection conducted in the area found 116 IBC tanks containing various mixtures of acid and alkali-based chemicals in solid and liquid forms, he said.

He said black chemical spillage that had an unpleasant odour was spotted in one area believed to be the cause of the pollution in the river.

He said the state DOE has identified the landowner and its tenant, adding a directive had been issued instructing the tenant to carry out water flow mitigation works as well as cleaning works on the premises.

“JASNJ with the assistance of Ranhill SAJ, Johor Water Regulatory Body (BAKAJ) and Department of Irrigation and Drainage has monitored the rivers suspected to be polluted, apart from carrying out measures to contain the chemical spill,“ he said in a statement today.

He said actions would be taken against the offenders under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127).

Two women were reportedly rushed to hospital after experiencing symptoms of vomiting, believed to be due to inhalation of chemical fumes of a leaked substance from a storage warehouse that flowed into the river near their house at Jalan Besar Kampung Baru, Sengkang in Kulai last night. — Bernama