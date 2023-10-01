Cheng Hoe looking to import players to strengthen Selangor FC

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC head coach Tan Cheng Hoe (pix) is still planning to recruit new players to strengthen his team for the upcoming 2023 Malaysia League (M-League) season even after signing three local players so far.

He said the Red Giants was keen on signing some import players before the transfer window is closed by mid-February.

Cheng Hoe, however, refused to reveal further details about the positions he wanted to fill.

“The import players we are retaining for this season are Yazan Al-Arab, Richmond Ankrah, Alex Agyarkwa and Hein Htet Aung, while the local players we’re bringing in are Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim, V. Ruventhiran and Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee.

“We are still considering new import players and we hope to fill the vacancies as time is getting short with the league beginning this Feb 24,” he told reporters at the ceremony announcing Daikin Malaysia Sdn Bhd as the team’s 2023 M-League sponsor in Bandar Menjalara near here today.

Yesterday, Selangor FC announced Cheng Hoe as head coach and Ramon Marcote as second assistant coach and are planning several friendly matches to prepare the team for the upcoming season.

“Currently, pre-season training has begun but only several players are involved, while the rest are still playing for the national team in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup, so we have to wait for them to finish before full training can be done,” Cheng Hoe said, adding that he wanted to see the team improve from the previous season and provide a better challenge to other teams.

Selangor FC, represented by chief operating officer, Alacdin Mostafa and Daikin Malaysia Sales & Service Sdn Bhd general manager, Lawrence Song had signed a partnership agreement, witnessed by Football Association of Selangor (FAS) president Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the announcement ceremony.-Bernama