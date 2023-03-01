Cheng Wen drops out of national badminton squad due to injury

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles badminton player Yap Cheng Wen is leaving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and ending her career as a national athlete due to injuries to her left shoulder.

The 27-year-old announced her decision after receiving advice from medical experts regarding the injuries he sustained.

Without going into detail about her next career move, Cheng Wen did not deny the possibility of pursuing her interest in the sport as a coach.

“But I also have other plans that I want to do for my career,” she told Bernama when contacted here today.

Cheng Wen had confirmed leaving BAM through an Instagram post two days ago, having spent 15 years in the national squad.

Meanwhile, BAM doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky shared to reporters after a training session at the Malaysian Badminton Academy that Cheng Wen had expressed her desire to leave since early last year.

“She (Cheng Wen) had begun planning since early 2022, she said she would hang on throughout 2022, but it’s clear that the results of her last magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan indicated that there was a tear in her left shoulder.

“She was already feeling uncomfortable playing during the Malaysian International Challenge Championship....she has no other issues in BAM, so she really has given up badminton,” he said.

Besides Cheng Wen, mixed doubles coach Teo Kok Siang also announced leaving BAM through his Instagram account.

On Kok Siang’s decision, Rexy said that the matter would not affect the mixed doubles coaching line up in BAM that was now in good shape with the recent addition of new mixed doubles coach Nova Widianto.

He said, however, BAM would add another assistant coach for the men’s doubles soon.-Bernama