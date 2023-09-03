Chennai airport authorities seize 740 gm gold from Malaysian passenger

NEW DELHI: Indian customs authorities foiled a gold smuggling bid by a Malaysian passenger at Chennai airport and seized 740 grams of jewellery.

The female passenger had arrived from Malaysia on an Indigo airline flight on Tuesday.

“On search of her person, assorted gold jewellery weighing 740 grams concealed on her body was recovered,“ the customs department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The seized gold is of 24 karat purity and valued at 3.62 million Indian rupees (US$44,200), it said.

Further investigation is under progress, said K.P. Jeyakar, a Chennai International Airport customs official. -Bernama