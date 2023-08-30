$!Chery Malaysia Delivers First Locally Built Models

The handover event took place at the Inokom CKD Plant in Kulim, Kedah. The symbolic key was passed from Mr. Sui Keng Huat, Managing Director of Inokom Corporation, to Mr. Xu Jing Zhong, Plant Operation Director of Chery Malaysia.

CHERY Malaysia announced the successful completion and delivery of the first Completely Knocked Down (CKD) cars, the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8Pro.

The company expresses its dedication to improving its CKD manufacturing capabilities by investing in advanced technology and fostering increased partnerships with local suppliers. These efforts aim to contribute to the growth of the automotive ecosystem in Malaysia in the future.

On another note, Chinese cars are making significant strides globally, and Chery Group is generating its own impact known as the “Chery effect.” Recent data reveals that in the first half of 2023, Chery Group has continued to perform strongly, achieving a total sales volume of 741,400 vehicles. This represents a 56% increase compared to the previous year.

This achievement not only establishes a new record for half-yearly sales but also surpasses 100,000 vehicles in a single month for 13 consecutive months. Chery Group’s growth rate ranks second in the industry. Specifically, the Chery brand has contributed to this success with a first-half sales volume of 539,400 vehicles, marking a substantial 50.9% year-on-year increase.