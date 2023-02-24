Chess champion hopes his journey would inspire youth

KUALA LUMPUR: As Genkeswaran Muniyan’s difficult journey from a gangster to chess champion became the subject of a multiple award-winning documentary, he hopes it would inspire youths not to take the easy way out when faced with poverty and hardship.

For Genkeswaran, 45, chess was his way out of poverty. The game proved to be a lifesaver and as a SEA Games chess bronze medallist in 2013, he proved it could be done.

His journey from being a reformed gangster to a chess grandmaster inspired the award-winning documentary, Wanted: Shades of Life, which was locally produced last year.

Among its many accolades achieved were Best Inspirational Film at Los Angeles Film Awards, Best Documentary Film at the FilmCon Awards, and Finalist at the New York International Film Awards. It was also picked as an Official Selection at the Stockholm City Film Festival.

This January, it was awarded Best Documentary Feature at Festigious International Film Festival, and Best Indie Feature at the Festigious International Film Festival.

Genkeswaran suffered the pangs of poverty from a young age and ended up in the wrong company while living on an estate at Carey Island in Selangor.

“It was not an easy life, and most of the time I skipped school to hang out with my friends. They were mostly gang members who stole cigarettes and food, which provided an easy way out for me as I wanted to experience the luxuries of life, but could not afford them,” said Genkeswaran.

He learnt to play chess with the help of a teacher and soon represented his school in district tournaments.

Upon completing form five, Genkeswaran dropped out of school and was offered a job in a factory. But he continued to hang around his gangster friends.

He eventually got into a fight and was charged with causing bodily harm.

He could not pay the hefty fine and spent a week in jail, but that was enough to change his ways.

“It was during the Bio-Cybernetics workshop that I met Elango Thiyagu, who transformed my thinking and made me successful today,” said Genkeswaran.

Elango encouraged him to pursue chess as a career and coach children in the game.

Genkeswaran left his full-time job and with 20 donated chess sets, he began coaching students from marginalised and underprivileged backgrounds.

“I found it to be rewarding and most of my students were from Tamil schools. I charged them nominal sums to attend chess classes. Today, I have almost 600 students in my classes,” he said.

In 2019, he was appointed as an international arbiter, to oversee matches and ensure the rules are followed.

Genkeswaran also qualified for a teaching licence for chess by the International Chess Federation. The documentary is set to premiere at PJ Pac on March 26 from 1pm to 6pm.