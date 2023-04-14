Chest pain forces Szczesny out of Europa clash with Sporting

TURIN: Wojciech Szczesny was forced to exit Juventus’ Europa League quarter-final clash with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday after suffering chest pain during the match.

Poland international Szczesny was substituted by Mattia Perin late in the first half of the first leg at the Allianz Stadium after on-pitch checks by Juve’s medical staff.

Sky Sport in Italy reported that Szczesny, who left the pitch in tears, had trouble breathing and heart palpitations.

Juve said that early tests didn’t reveal any serious condition for Szczesny. -AFP