Chicken at your beck and call with Aidiladha approaching, as traders toe ceiling price

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of chicken supply and price no longer arises ahead of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration this Sunday as the average trader in the Peninsula complies with the ceiling price set by the government and consumers have no problem getting the item.

Yesterday, Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa said checks made by enforcement teams confirmed that chicken was now sold at the ceiling price, and there were even traders who tagged it at a much lower rate.

The retail ceiling price of standard chicken capped by the government from July 1 is RM9.40 per kg for Peninsular Malaysia, while the farm price is set at RM6/kg and the wholesaler price at RM8.10/kg.

In MELAKA, the Jasin Keluarga Malaysia Aidiladha Jualan Kasih programme gave an opportunity to people to purchase fresh chicken at RM7 per kg.

The programme, which was also participated by the Farmers' Organisation, even featured chicken at RM10 per bird.

A visitor, Rafeah Ahmad, 71, from Merlimau, said the affordable rate for chicken had helped in her preparations for Aidiladha.

In PERAK, a survey at the Ipoh Chicken Market found that the average sales table was full of standard chickens, which weighed about one to two kg.

A chicken trader, Zaini Shaari, 52, said chicken supplies were now readily available, and many preferred to buy at the last minute before the festive season.

In PERLIS, a government retiree, Normawati Jamaluddin, 61, said she came early to Pasar Sena to buy six chickens for the Aidiladha feast.

“I hope this (government action) is continued to ensure that there are no ‘unseen hands’ lurking in the murky waters to raise the prices of goods as they please,“ said the former teacher who also thanked the government for implementing various methods to ensure the prices of raw materials in the country are under control and that supply is adequate.

In PAHANG, a survey at the Kuantan Central Market here found that there were no chicken supply issues as suppliers had returned to business as usual, meeting the requested orders.

Trader Ahmad Darwis Sulaiman, 62, now obtains up to 200 chickens a day compared to between 50 to 60 birds a day when the issue of shortage caused the government to stop exports of the item.

“The selling price is also set according to the ceiling price of RM9.40 per kg. I think the issue of short supply has been resolved because we can do business as usual now,“ said the trader who has been selling fresh chicken for 30 years.

Private sector worker Fauziana Razak, 33, was relieved to be able to buy fresh chicken at the market despite arriving there at 10.30 am, compared to before, when most traders ran out of stock as early as 9 am due to limited supply.

In SELANGOR, a survey by Bernama around Shah Alam found that standard chicken was sold according to the set ceiling price.

A private employee, Norzamira Che Noh said the new set price was more worthwhile than before, where extra charges were imposed for cutting services.

“Previously, the price (cap) was RM8.90 but you have to pay an additional charge of RM2 for cutting up the chicken, but when the new price (ceiling of RM9.40 per kg) was set, additional (service) fee was no longer imposed. So It is more worth it now,” she said.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, a survey at the Seremban Central Market found that there were traders who did not display the selling price, but further inspection revealed that the chicken was indeed sold according to the set ceiling price.-Bernama