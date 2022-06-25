Chicken ceiling price: KPDNHEP holds discussion with industry players

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) today held an engagement session with practitioners of the country’s chicken supply chain to determine the new ceiling price for chicken.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the session was held following the announcement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the decision of the government to continue setting the ceiling price of chicken in the market.

“The meeting with industry practitioners as stakeholders in the chicken supply chain in the market is among others to ascertain the level of chicken ceiling price as the current ceiling is scheduled to expire on June 30 (next Thursday),” he said in a Facebook post today.

According to Nanta, the meeting which began this morning would take into consideration all views in determining the maximum price of chicken in the market

The role of KPDNHEP would be towards enforcement to ensure traders adhere to the stipulated ceiling price, he said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced the government has decided that the price of chicken would not be floated in order to ensure the people are not burdened.

According to Ismail Sabri, the new ceiling price of chicken which would be announced soon by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

Presently, the government has set the maximum retail price of chicken and eggs for Peninsular Malaysia with standard round chicken at RM8.90 per kilogramme and dressed super round chicken at RM9.90 a kilogramme.-Bernama