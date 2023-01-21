Chicken, egg supply to return to normal from this month: MAFS

PUTRAJAYA: The supply of chicken and eggs will return to normal and will be sufficient for the local market from this month, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS).

In a statement today, MAFS said this was assured by the Federation of Livestock Farmers’ Associations of Malaysia (FLFAM) at the meeting between the ministry and the federation here on Jan 19.

The meeting was attended by Minister Mohamad Sabu, ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, senior ministry officials, and FLFAM representatives led by its president Tan Chee Hee.

“The aim of the meeting was to discuss the FLFAM memorandum in relation to issues affecting the sustainability and competitiveness of the poultry industry, in particular chickens and eggs.

“Among the issues raised are price controls, which are causing losses to farmers in the long term as production costs continue to rise.”

“Other issues include the need to increase productivity through closed farming systems, cash flow issues for farmers, projection of chicken and egg supply and production costs,“ MAFS said.

According to MAFS, FLFAM also thanked the government for its efforts and support in finding a balanced solution to the problems faced by consumers and the industry following various challenges in the food supply chain worldwide.

“The ministry will continue to engage with industry players to ensure that the chicken and egg industry remains sustainable to ensure that there is always sufficient food to meet people’s needs,“ the statement read. -Bernama