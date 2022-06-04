Chief Minister: MRS will protect arts practitioners in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Music Rights Sabah Berhad (MRS), which became the government-recognised music licensing body in Sabah earlier this year, will protect the rights of local artistes and musicians in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

In this regard, he hopes that arts practitioners in Sabah will continue to work both in the field of music and as singers.

“The establishment of MRS in January is timely so as to give due protection to local artistes in Sabah. MRS will look after the welfare of local artistes from the music industry.

“This body will collect royalty payments on behalf of singers, musicians, music video makers and local recording companies involving ethnic groups in the state,“ he said here tonight.

He said this while officiating the ‘Riuh Bah!’ With Hotlink programme at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), here tonight which was also attended by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Commenting further, Hajiji said with MRS in place, it would encourage local arts practitioners to continue to work and uplift the local music industry.

“There is no such a thing as slow-moving in this case (recognising the rights of artistes in Sabah whether singers or musicians) because we are always moving forward and looking for the best ways to protect them,” he said.

Hajiji added that the three-day programme would definitely be a platform to boost the creative industry in Sabah, thus benefiting the local community and the people as a whole.

In this regard, he suggested that associations from various ethnic groups in Sabah continue empowering their arts, culture, customs and language.

“This is important so that cultural diversity in the state continues to be strengthened and not marginalised by modernity and technological advancement. We can’t let any ethnicity become extinct or non-existent.

“I believe there are still more cultures in terms of dance and multi-ethnic music in this state that have yet to be explored and highlighted,” he said.-Bernama