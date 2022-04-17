Chief of Defence Force breaks fast with Army Eastern Field Command

KUCHING: Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang attended a breaking of fast ceremony with Sarawak Zone Army Eastern Field Command personnel at the Penrissen Camp here today.

He was received by Army Eastern Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad at the ceremony held at the Solehuddin Al-Ayubbi Mosque at the camp.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain was also present.

Affendi later joined in the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers with other congregants.

Welfare assistance was also presented to special children, asnaf groups, and tahfiz students.-Bernama