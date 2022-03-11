Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy makes farewell visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany who is in Singapore for his three-day farewell visit called on the republic’s Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen at the Parliament House this afternoon.

During their meeting, Dr Ng thanked Mohd Reza for his contributions in maintaining strong ties between the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), said a statement by the republic’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) here today.

“They also discussed the importance of keeping lines of communication open,” said the ministry.

Mohd Reza, who will be in Singapore till Friday (Nov 4), also called on Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong and Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral (RADM) Aaron Beng, after inspecting a Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence this morning.

As part of his programme, Mohd Reza will visit RSS Singapura at Changi Naval Base Friday morning, where he will be hosted aboard the Formidable-class frigate, RSS Supreme.

Mohd Reza will also attend the opening ceremony of the 30th edition of Exercise Malapura, the flagship bilateral exercise between the RSN and RMN which will be conducted from Nov 4 to Nov 14, 2022.

According to Mindef, Mohd Reza’s visit underscores the warm and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia.

The RSN and RMN interact regularly through a wide range of activities, including exercises, visits and professional exchanges, cross-attendance of courses, as well as through multilateral platforms such as the Five Power Defence Arrangements as well as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMMPlus Exercises, it said.

“The RSN and RMN also work closely to enhance regional maritime security through the Malacca Straits Patrol.

“These interactions have strengthened mutual understanding and professional ties between the personnel of both navies,” said the ministry. - Bernama