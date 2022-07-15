Chief statistician: Malacca records 2.0% economic growth rate in 2021

MALACCA: Malacca recorded an economic growth rate of 2.0 per cent with a value of RM41.8 billion in 2021, from RM41.0 billion in 2020, said Malaysia’s Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin(pix).

He said the positive development was led by the services sector at 48.8 per cent, followed by the manufacturing sector (37.9 per cent) and agriculture (10.9 per cent).

“Although it has not yet surpassed the pre-pandemic gross domestic product (GDP) value of 2019, which stood at 3.1 per cent, we understand that last year there were still controls on economic activities, especially the yet-to recover tourism sector.

“In Malacca, about 80 per cent of the contribution and dependence is from the services sector,” he told reporters after presenting the Malacca State GDP Achievement Briefing in Seri Negeri, here, today.

He said that based on the records released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Malacca’s GDP per capita performance was also in line with other states, which increased compared to 2020.

He explained that the GDP per capita recorded by Malacca is RM47,799, which is above the national level of RM47,324.

“Even from the period 2019 to 2021, the value of GDP per capita in Malacca always exceeded the national level and remained in the sixth position during that period,” he said.

Mohd Uzir added that Malacca also has the potential to achieve a better level of economic fitness compared to 2021 based on domestic tourism activities, especially after the re-opening of state and national borders.

“Looking at the ever-high booking of accommodation services, especially on weekends, we expect the number of domestic tourists to increase drastically.

“If it continues until the end of the year, then we expect a recovery and a growth pattern that may be better than the previous year,” he said.-Bernama