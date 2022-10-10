Child abuse: Remand order on salesman, maid extended

JOHOR BAHRU: The remand order on a car salesman and an Indonesian domestic helper has been extended for six days over the alleged abuse on a three-year-old child who died in Taman Skudai, here, on Oct 2.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the remand order from tomorrow until Oct 16 was for further investigation on the case.

“The public is advised not to make any speculation on the case as it is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The 28-year-old salesman and domestic maid, 40, allegedly involved were earlier being remanded for seven days until today to facilitate the investigation into the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

It was reported that the child’s father had sought the man’s assistance, who is also his friend, to look after his two children including the victim since three months ago.-Bernama