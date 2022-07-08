Child Refrain Systems increase safety during festive seasons: MIROS

KUALA LUMPUR: Child Refrain Systems (CRS) can improve safety and its use should be taken seriously, especially during festive seasons when the risk of accidents is higher than on normal days, said the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros).

In a statement today, it urged parents to use CRS so that accident rates and road crashes involving children could be reduced.

It said there is an ongoing programme aimed at helping the B40 group to purchase CRS at an affordable price namely the Keluarga Malaysia car restraint system subsidy (MyCRS).

“To date, the number of recipients eligible for the MyCRS programme is 256,202 out of 473,346 applicants, which exceeds the original target of 36 per cent of about 188,000 recipients,“ read the statement.

It said that the validity period of the subsidy will be extended to three months from the review date for successful applicants, adding that they should take the opportunity to purchase CRS from 259 certified dealers across Malaysia.

It added starting this month Miros is conducting the MyCRS tour at health clinics and selected locations in the peninsula to increase purchases via the MyCRS initiative and raise awareness of the importance of CRS.

The programme would also assist those who are eligible to register and facilitate the approval of their applications, it said adding that further information on the tour would be announced on its official social media from time to time.-Bernama