Childcare centres registered with JKM can operate during MCO - KPWKM

PUTRAJAYA: Childcare centres (taska) registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) are allowed to operate during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO and Recovery MCO, said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM).

In a statement today, it said the permission is in line with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“However, the permission to operate will become void should there be new directives from the authorities,” it said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced that the MCO would be enforced in Penang, Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah starting today until Jan 26.

The CMCO will be enforced in Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, while Perlis and Sarawak will be placed under the RMCO during the same period.

The ministry said every childcare centre must comply with the COVID-19 Transmission Prevention Guidelines issued by KPWKM and approved by the National Security Council (MKN).

“All operators are required to notify JKM on their plan to operate,” it said, adding that those operating in government premises, either at federal or state level, must obtain permission from the respective ministries or agencies.

KPWKM added that it would increase monitoring on all registered childcare centres operating during the MCO to ensure their compliance with the standard operating procedures stipulated by MKN and Health Ministry. — Bernama