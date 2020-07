PETALING JAYA: Parents have been advised to ensure children under two-years do not wear non-medical face masks.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said children below two may face breathing difficulties if they wear non-medical face masks. He also said children with disabilities may not be able to remove these masks without the help of an adult.

Hisham added non-medical face masks do not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) outline by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to WHO, the innermost layers of these masks contain hydrophilic materials that could absorb water, its middle layer retains droplets, while its outermost layer may limit.

Hisham said face masks must cover the face of a person from the nose to the chin.

He urged Malaysians to avoid being complacent and always be cautious of their surroundings.