Children’s Commission: A statutory body to protect children

PUTRAJAYA: The proposed setting up of the Children’s Commission will function as an independent statutory body to protect children, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

In a statement here today, she said the commission will work to promote awareness and educate the public on children’s rights, as well as hold inquiries and conduct investigations into complaints about violations of children’s rights.

The commission will also function to advise and assist the government in enacting legislation, administrative instructions and procedures as well as recommending the actions that need to be taken, she said.

The commission, she said, will also advise the government regarding international obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and other related international agreements.

She thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet Ministers for agreeing to establish the commission.

Regarding the appointment of the Children’s Commissioner under the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam), Azalina said the commissioner will lead the process of establishing the commission through the drafting of a specific law act during the period of the appointment.

An announcement on the Children’s Commissioner will be made after the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in line with section 5 (2) of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission Act 1999, she added.

The government, she said, had always been concerned about the welfare, well-being and protection of children.

“The problem of abuse, exploitation, sexual crimes and violation of basic rights against children requires swift action from the government,“ she added.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced that the government had decided to appoint a Children’s Commissioner to be a member of Suhakam to investigate and deal with problems related to abuse and social problems involving children. -Bernama