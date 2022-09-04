China announces US$43.5 mln worth of new aid for flood-hit Pakistan

NEW DELHI: China will provide an additional assistance of 300 million yuan (US$43.5 million) to flood-ravaged Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Luo Zhaohui, chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), according to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Saturday.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the neighbouring country for the assistance.

“This is another manifestation of our unique relationship, the strength of which is reflected in such times of difficulty,“ he said.

China earlier offered 100 million yuan worth of relief materials to help Pakistan's flood victims.

The unusually heavy monsoon rains and floods have affected 33 million people in the country and caused an estimated US$10 billion loss in damaged infrastructure and property.-Bernama