  1. Home

China Covid curbs hit iPhone output, shut Shanghai Disney

Barricades are set up outside the subway station for Shanghai Disney Resort after it announced it will suspend operations to comply with Covid-19 prevention measureson Monday, Oct 31. – ReuterspicBarricades are set up outside the subway station for Shanghai Disney Resort after it announced it will suspend operations to comply with Covid-19 prevention measureson Monday, Oct 31. – Reuterspic

BEIJING: China's Covid-19 curbs forced the temporary closure of Disney’s Shanghai resort on Monday (Oct 31), while production of Apple Inc iPhones at a major contract manufacturing facility could drop by 30% in November due to coronavirus restrictions, a source told Reuters.

In Zhengzhou, a Foxconn plant that makes iPhones and employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, with numerous staff fleeing the facility, prompting nearby cities to draw up plans to isolate migrant workers returning to their home towns.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter said iPhone production at the plant could drop as much as 30% in November, and that Taiwan-based Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is working to boost production at a factory in Shenzhen to make up for the shortfall.

Foxconn on Sunday said it was bringing the situation at the Zhengzhou plant under control and would coordinate back-up production with other plants to reduce any potential impact

In Shanghai, the city’s Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement required to remain until they return a negative test.

Disney said it expedited the testing and that all of its visitors had left its theme park. All of the test results were negative, according to a spokesman, who said Disney is working on plans to reopen.

Rising case numbers from outbreaks across China have prompted a tightening of local curbs and lockdowns, including in parts of cities such as the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, as the economic toll of zero-Covid mounts.

“We don’t expect the zero-Covid policy to be abandoned until 2024, which means virus disruptions will keep in-person services activity subdued,” Zichun Huang, economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

New cases in mainland China hit 2,898 on Sunday, topping 2,000 for a second straight day, a tiny number by global standards. – Reuters