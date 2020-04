GEORGE TOWN: China holds Malaysia in high regard for its ability to stem the spread of Covid-19.

China’s consul-general to Penang, Lu Shiwei, noted that Malaysia took quick action to mitigate the spread of the infection by imposing the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

He said prompt action helped to contain the spread of the virus and kept infections and fatalities low.

In an interview with theSun, Lu noted that the fatality rate in Malaysia remained at just 1.64%, which he described as “very low”.

“The Malaysian medical system is also relatively comprehensive and the standard of healthcare is high on the whole.”

He said the results were achieved with a medical staff to citizens ratio of only 4.2 to 1,000 compared with six medical staff to 1,000 citizens in China.

The World Health Organisation standard is seven medical personnel to 1,000 citizens. At the start of the outbreak, Malaysia identified 26 hospitals to focus on treating Covid-19 patients but now the effort involves 144 public hospitals and 214 private hospitals.

Lu commended Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who was among three doctors around the world named by China Global Television Network for their leadership skills in handling the crisis.

The diplomat also lauded ordinary Malaysians for their cooperation in helping the government implement preventive and control measures.

He also handed 60,000 surgical masks to state governments and departments, the police, immigration department, hospitals and charity organisations in Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Penang.

