China’s FDI inflow up 6.3% in 2022

BEIJING: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China expanded 6.3 per cent year on year to 1.23 trillion yuan in 2022, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.

In US dollar terms, the FDI inflow went up 8 per cent year on year to US$189.13 billion reported Xinhua.

The manufacturing industry saw FDI inflow increase by 46.1 per cent year on year to 323.7 billion yuan in 2022, while that of hi-tech industries jumped by 28.3 per cent compared with 2021, data from the ministry showed.

During this period, investment from Korea, Germany, and Britain, climbed by 64.2 per cent, 52.9 per cent, and 40.7 per cent, respectively -- while that from the European Union registered a sharp rise of 92.2 per cent year on year.

FDI flowing into the country’s central region reported a year-on-year expansion of 21.9 per cent, followed by 14.1 per cent in the western region. -Bernama