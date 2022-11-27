China's Harbin reverts to Covid-19 curbs on public life as cases surge

BEIJING: Authorities in Harbin, the capital of the northernmost Chinese region of Heilongjiang, announced broad restrictions on Saturday after other major cities reinstated lockdowns to curb Covid-19.

Harbin reported 117 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 53 asymptomatic cases in the past 24 hours, in what the city administration described as an “extremely serious” situation, reported Sputnik.

A dozen people per day test positive in Harbin after returning from other Chinese regions, the authorities said, adding this posed a risk of the virus being introduced repeatedly to different parts of the city, creating multiple infection chains.

All residents are asked to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. Shopping malls will be shut from Saturday, while supermarkets will stay open under strict conditions. Face masks are to be worn outdoors.

In a setback for China’s zero-Covid policy, numerous cities have been reporting outbreaks in the past days. Saturday marked the third consecutive day of record infection cases after the national daily tally hit 35,183.-Bernama