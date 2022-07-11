China sees unexpected drop in exports, imports in October

ANKARA: China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly declined for the first time in more than two years this October.

Exports fell 0.3 per cent year-on-year, the first slump since May 2020, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday, reported Anadolu Agency.

Weak overseas demand due to surging inflation and recession risks meant the figure badly missed the estimate of 4.3 per cent again after September’s strong growth of 5.7 per cent.

Imports decreased for the first time since August 2020, down 0.7 per cent from a year ago, as China’s stringent coronavirus curbs dented client demand and disrupted factory operations.

Market estimate for imports was a 0.1 per cent annual rise in October.

China’s overall trade surplus stood at US$85.2 billion in October, up from US$84.54 billion a year ago, but well below a forecast of US$95.95 billion.-Bernama