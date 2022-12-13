China takes legal action against US over chip exports

BEIJING: China has filed a lawsuit with the WTO against the United States over chip export control measures, a necessary way to defend China’s legitimate interests, reported Xinhua quoting the Ministry of Commerce.

In recent years, the United States has been generalising the concept of national security and abusing export control measures, which hinders the regular international trade in chips and other products, and threatens the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, the ministry said in a statement Monday.

The US moves are typical trade protectionism practices as they disrupt the international economic and trade order, violate international economic and trade rules and basic economic laws, and harm the global interests of peaceful development, the statement noted.

The ministry urged the United States to give up its zero-sum game mindset, correct its wrongdoings promptly, stop disrupting trade in high-tech products such as chips, maintain the regular economic and trade exchanges between China and the United States, and keep the global supply chain for significant industrial goods like semiconductors stable.-Bernama