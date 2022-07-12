China to enhance cooperation with Malaysia to address current challenges: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: China has pledged to continue giving priority to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Malaysia, especially in tackling current challenges like global inflation and food security being faced by both countries, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

The prime minister said this was stated by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his courtesy visit to Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri also said China had an important role to play in ensuring world peace is maintained.

“I have expressed the view that every conflict should be resolved at the negotiating table and not through war,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said the cordial hour-long meeting also discussed bilateral relations and the importance of developing the digital economy.

The prime minister said Malaysia welcomed the interest of more official delegations and businesses from China, such as Huawei, to be involved in government initiatives.

Ismail Sabri said Wang Yi also expressed appreciation to the Malaysian government for the opportunities given to Chinese infrastructure companies to take part in development projects such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

China also intends to continue with the rail network which also involves Laos and Thailand, he added.

At the same time, the prime minister also conveyed his best wishes to China’s President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

“I have expressed my desire to make an official visit to China soon and pay a courtesy call on President Xi and Premier Li,” he said.

Wang Yi is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia beginning yesterday. He last visited Malaysia two years ago.

According to the Foreign Ministry, relations between Malaysia and China have continued to grow stronger and closer since being upgraded to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership level in 2013.

The two countries will celebrate the 10th anniversary of this partnership next year.-Bernama