China wants to increase palm oil imports from Indonesia

JAKARTA: China has expressed its commitment to increase its imports of one million tonnes of crude palm oil from Indonesia, said President Joko Widodo.

During his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, he said China also wanted to prioritise imports of agricultural products from the country.

In a statement today, Joko Widodo said he expressed hope that the value of trade between the two countries – which has already exceeded US$100 billion – will continue to increase.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation on the development of a Green Industrial Park in North Kalimantan.

Meanwhile, in a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting, the leaders said China-Indonesia relations had great strategic significance and far-reaching global influence.

They agreed to commit to forging an exemplary model of major developing countries seeking mutual benefit, win-win results, common development and South-South cooperation.

They will continue to strengthen multilateralism and support Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC in achieving Putrajaya Vision 2040 of an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.

Joko Widodo’s visit to Beijing was the first visit by a world leader after the Winter Olympics in Beijing in early 2022.-Bernama