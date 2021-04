PETALING JAYA: Fourteen individuals, including two siblings of fugitive businessman Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee (Nicky), are charged in the Sessions Court here today with involvement in an organised criminal group known as “Geng Nicky”.

Ten of the accused are Lee Han Keat, Lee Kam Onn, Datuk Lee Kum Wong, Eee Eng Chee, Dr Jovian Joris Tan Chern Chian, Datuk Loo Siew Chin (she), Lim Kang Li (she), Datuk Seri Andrew Lim Kim Ming and Nicky’s brothers, Datuk Liow Wei Kin and Datuk Liow Wei Loon,

The other four are Chinese nationals -- Wang Yu Jun and three women, Huang Lei, Gu Xing Qiong and Jiang Xue.

However, no plea was recorded after the charge was read out to them separately in Mandarin before judge Jamaludin Mat as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

All of them, except Kim Ming, were charged with becoming members of “Geng Nicky” at SetiaWalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, here, between Jan 1, 2017 and March 20, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Kim Ming was charged with assisting the organised criminal group at the same place and time.

He was charged under Section 130W of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, if found guilty.

All of them were not allowed bail following the prosecution’s request, made under Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, and the court set April 22 for mention.

Meanwhile, the court, following an application by deputy public prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar, also issued a warrant of arrest against Nicky and his wife, Niu Zhe, who is a Chinese national.

Nicky, 33, who is the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, which is based at Setiawalk Puchong, Selangor, is wanted by the police following the arrest of 68 of his members in an operation, Op Pelican 3.0, conducted between last March 20 and 28.

Lawyers Datuk Rajpal Singh, Datuk Suraj Singh, M. Mariappan, Tiew Poh Nee, Salim Bashir, Datuk Krishnan Nair, Mohd Salahuddin Salleh, Hafiz Zubir and Datuk Jansen Chua represented the accused. — Bernama