Chinese vocational schools offer spring break focused on love and personal development

SOMETIMES, students—whether in high school or college—rarely have time to eat or even slumber. Their tight schedules and timelines might be to blame for this. Out of the overwhelming majority, these Chinese colleges offer their own version of ‘Spring Break’, giving students a week to unwind.

Recently, Insider reported nine Chinese vocational schools have declared that their students will have a break from April 7, 2023, to go out and discover love. The Fan Mei Education Group-run colleges said they adopted a spring break system in the hopes that students would learn to appreciate life, nature, and love.

The involved colleges are within the aviation sector and are catering to traffic controllers, aircraft attendants, pilots, and security personnel. Additionally, since 2019, schools have given students a week off in the spring, but this year’s theme places a particular focus on romance.

Moreover, this action was taken at a time when the Chinese government was allegedly pressuring its citizens to increase the nation’s falling rates of marriage and birth.

This spring break programme was developed in reaction to feedback from students who want a “Set time to meet new people, study outside of the classroom, and experience beauty of love,“ said Lu Ping, deputy dean of one of the colleges.

Don’t get it confused, even though it is spring vacation, students are still required to complete homework. These include journaling their travels, documenting their personal development, creating handmade items, or producing travel videos.

What a dream it would be to attend classes outside! What do you think? Malaysia might want to take some notes.