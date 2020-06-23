Chini traders delighted, by-elections brings fortune

PEKAN: Good fortune from the by-election. This was the consensus of traders selling food and fruits in the Chini state assembly area after they saw sales soaring during this period.

It is a windfall to the traders as they are seeing increasing profits, a welcome change from the last three months when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roti canai cook and owner of a breakfast stall in Felda Chini 5, Rizal Mohamed, 41, said during the MCO period, he sold about 100 pieces of roti canai a day, but with the run-up to the by-election, his daily sales have shot up to 300.

“It has been overwhelming these last few days, my hands have not stopped making roti canai. Most of the customers are outsiders who may be campaigning in Chini. Alhamdulillah, it is the good fortune from the election,” he told Bernama.

Rizal who also stirs up hot local dishes at night said he would make full use of the 14-day campaign period to earn as much money as he can.

“This opportunity does not come often, and I will be open for business until the by-election is over,” he said.

Fruit seller Norzita Said, 52, said the festive atmosphere of the by-election has had a positive impact on her business, with fruits like durian, mangoes and bananas flying off the rack.

A second-generation Felda settler, she said it usually takes her almost a week to clear her stock, but these days, the presence of many election workers has been a blessing to her.

“I am really happy doing business during this by-election as sales are so good, I can barely stock up before somebody comes to buy,” Norzita who sells her wares at the Farmers Market in Bandar Dara Chini.

Meanwhile, Sahilawati Hassan, 39, who sells delicious laksa and curry mee at Felda Chini 2 said the number of visitors during the by-election has doubled compared to previously.

“Within two or three days, I have sold more than 100 bowls of curry mee and laksa each day while previously, it never got beyond 50 bowls a day.

The Chini state seat by-election, with polling set for July 4, sees a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, and two Independent candidates, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

There are 20,990 voters in the Chini constituency. -Bernama