Choose BN to ensure Budget 2023 is implemented: PM

JEMPOL: All allocations for implementing the initiatives and assistance announced in next year’s budget are ready to be utilised, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said in this regard, Barisan Nasional (BN) needs to win the 15th General Election (GE15) to enable all these initiatives and aid to be implemented as proposed in Budget 2023.

“The people have to ensure that BN wins (GE15). The money is already there and ready to be utilised (for Budget 2023 initiatives),” he said when speaking at the Negeri Sembilan Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) Village Feast at Felda Palong, near here, today.

Also present were Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, the coordinator of Negeri Sembilan Jelajah AKM, and Jempol Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd

Yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz tabled Budget 2023, which is the country’s largest ever with allocations totalling RM372.3 billion, higher than the RM332 billion Budget 2022 and RM322 billion Budget 2021.

Budget 2023 was the second budget tabled by the government of Ismail Sabri and also the second since the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) was launched on Sept 27 last year.

Ismail Sabri also reminded the people not to be easily taken in by the promises contained in the opposition’s manifesto for the coming polls.

“From our experience with the opposition (when they ruled for 22 months after GE14), they could not fulfil their promises like reducing petrol prices and abolishing toll.

“When they could not do so, they said a manifesto is not like the Quran which cannot be changed. So, I would like to remind you all not to forget the promises that PH (Pakatan Harapan) failed to fulfil,” he added.

Touching on the performance of Khairy as Health Minister, Ismail Sabri said if he remained the prime minister after GE15, he would appoint the Rembau Member of Parliament to the same post.

“In Negeri Sembilan, as a result of KJ (Khairy Jamaluddin) being the Health Minister, the government has approved the Infectious Disease Institute of Malaysia in Bandar Enstek, Nilai with an allocation of RM600 million.

“Losing this minister (Khairy) will be a loss because when another person gets the portfolio, the project might be cancelled,” said Ismail Sabri.-Bernama