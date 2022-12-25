Christmas celebrations more festive this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Christmas celebrations this year have been more lively as churches across the country began filling up with their congregations and visitors from early morning to commemorate the birth of Christ and join in the festivities.

Checks by Bernama in several states revealed churchgoers dressed up for the occasion, with the majority of them wearing facemasks voluntarily to stave off any possible Covid-19 infection while at church.

In the capital, 500 people throngs to the 119-year-old Catholic Church and The Holy Rosary in Jalan Tun Sambanthan at 8.30 am to attend Mass led by Father Dominic Tan.

Church parishioner Christy Loh, 69, said celebrations were more festive this year as they could only celebrate Christmas online during the pandemic due to the movement control order.

“This time the church held prayers late last night and also this morning for Chirstmas,” she added.

In PERAK, churchgoers began streaming into Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Ipoh at 9 am to celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.

Many still were wearing facemasks and the stream of visitors was seemingly unending as prayers continued till 10.30 am.

In JOHOR, the Immaculate Conception Church in Johor Bahru opened its doors to welcome parishioners, who were all smartly dressed, as early as 7.30 am.

Father Edward Rayappan said celebrations were more lively this year with an estimated 4,000 visitors expected to come to church in stages for prayers.

Although the day was filled with happiness and joy, he wanted to remind the public to spare a moment to pray for those affected by the floods and also for the Batang Kali landslide victims.

“Even if we are poor, we can still pray for the good of others, especially the flood victims and those affected by the landslide,” he added.

Meanwhile, married couple S. Selvam, 39, and D. Kaliani, 31, said their entire family has finally been able to come and celebrate Christmas together unlike last year when interstate travel was banned and the country’s borders were closed.

“My wife and I work in Singapore, so we were unable to come home during Christmas last year because of the lockdown. We are so happy to be able to do so this year,” the husband said.

Even though several areas in southern SARAWAK remain flooded, Christmas is being celebrated eagerly by Sarawakians who returned home specially to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones.

Even Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg took some time off his busy schedule to visit Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah’s open house in Kuching.

In PENANG, St Anne’s Church in Bukit Mertajam and St. George's Anglican Church on the island were the dual focus of devotees and foreign visitors, who joined in prayers together to celebrate Christmas.

State Social Development and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng said most churches in the state were filled with worshippers since yesterday.

She said festivities were held in moderation, while most people spent the day visiting one another as part of their own Christmas tradition.

“I hope all Christians will celebrate Christmas with their families and friends and be filled with happiness, goodness and peace,” she said when contacted here today.

In SABAH, even those affected by floods made it a point to celebrate Christmas, especially those who were evacuated after a tidal surge hit their homes.

Seafood trader Leon Vui Kat, 48, was one of the many evacuees at Balai Raya Agropolitan Kampung Pinggan-Pingan, Pitas who is celebrating Christmas at the centre.

“It’s said to have to leave your home but here, we are Sabahans, and we’re happy to celebrate Christmas together, no matter what our race, culture or religion. There isn’t a Christmas tree nor presents but when people wish us Merry Christmas and are together with us through good and bad, that’s what makes us happy,” he said.

Meanwhile, several state leaders held open houses in Kota Kinabalu, including Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili. Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor attended both open houses.-Bernama