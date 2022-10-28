Chronology of Shafee's IRB, money laundering case involving RM9.5m

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today acquitted and discharged lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (pix) on charges of money laundering involving RM9.5 million allegedly received from Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and making false declarations to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against Muhammad Shafee, 70, at the end of the prosecution case.

Here is the chronology of the case:

Sept 13, 2018 - Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to two charges of money laundering and two charges of making incorrect statements to the IRB. He was allowed bail of RM1 million with two sureties.

Oct 1, 2018 - Muhammad Shafee applied for the case to be heard in the High Court.

Oct 3, 2018. - High Court judge Datuk Azman Abdullah allowed Muhammad Shafee’s application to transfer his case.

April 16, 2019 - High Court set eight days, from July 8, 2019, to hear the case.

May 14, 2019 - High Court dismissed Muhammad Shafee’s application for the temporary return of his passport to go to Sydney, Australia, for work purposes.

June 21, 2019 - The Court of Appeal allowed Muhammad Shafee’s application for the temporary return of his passport to travel to Australia from June 24 to July 1, 2019.

June 27, 2019 - High Court set new dates for the trial of Muhammad Shafee’s case, which was for 16 days from March 9, 2019.

Dec 18, 2019 - Muhammad Shafee was granted permission again by the High Court for the temporary return of his passport to travel to Perth, Australia, for work purposes.

March 2, 2020 - The March 9, 2019 dates earlier set to hear Muhammad Shafee’s case were vacated to make way for Najib's ongoing corruption trials involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd funds. Muhammad Shafee was then the lead counsel in Najib’s case.

April 22, 2019 - High Court dismissed Muhammad Shafee’s application to recuse former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram from leading the prosecution team in his case and also his application to be given Sri Ram’s appointment letter as senior deputy public prosecutor.

Aug 28, 2020 - High Court dismissed Muhammad Shafee’s judicial review application to recuse Sri Ram as senior deputy public prosecutor in his case.

March 1, 2021 - The Court of Appeal dismissed Muhammad Shafee’s application to admit an affidavit of former Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali in his bid to recuse Sri Ram from leading the prosecution money laundering case.

May 21, 2021 - Muhammad Shafee’s trial began at the High Court.

Oct 25, 2021 - High Court allowed Muhammad Shafee’s application for the temporary return of his passport to go to New York to help his son settle into school.

May 23, 2022 - Federal Court dismissed Muhammad Shafee’s application for leave to appeal against High Court’s decision in rejecting his application to recuse Sri Ram.

June 30, 2022 - High Court allowed Muhammad Shafee’s application for the temporary return of his passport to go to Italy to settle matters regarding his daughter's school transfer.

Sept 5, 2022 - High Court again allowed Muhammad Shafee’s application for the temporary return of his passport to go to Australia for a meeting with his lawyer who is from the United Kingdom.

May 12, 2022 - The prosecution closed its case after calling eight witnesses.

Sept 15, 2022 - Submission by the prosecution and defence in Muhammad Shafee’s case and judge Muhammad Jamil set Oct 28 for decision.-Bernama