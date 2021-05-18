CITF reiterates commitment to supply adequate Covid-19 vaccine to all states

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) today reiterated its commitment to supply free and adequate vaccines to eligible individuals in each state for the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Coordinating minister for the programme Khairy Jamaluddin said the states were also allowed to purchase their own vaccine supplies, provided that the vaccine has obtained approval from the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

However, he said CITF took note that the types of vaccine that the states were trying to obtain were from the same pharmaceutical company supplying the immunisation programme.

“Based on the terms of agreements between the Malaysian government and vaccine manufacturers, the supply of vaccine stocks ordered must and will be prioritised for the federal government to ensure the implementation of the immunisation programme.

“This is before the pharmaceutical companies can distribute the vaccine supply to other parties such as state government, industry or private hospitals that make bookings and purchases after the federal government, unless through suppliers which are not involve in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,” he said in a statement here, today.

Khairy said CITF also welcomed the efforts by any quarters to assist the immunisation programme by contributing vaccine doses supply for the programme or states, as long as the vaccine has obtained NPRA’s approval.

Currently, three types of vaccine have obtained NPRA’s approval, namely Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

On Sekhar Foundation’s intention to supply Sinovac vaccine for the immunisation programme, Khairy said after checking with Sinovac in China and Pharmaniaga - licence holder for the Sinovac vaccine in Malaysia - CITF found no application, purchase or official document from the foundation for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Khairy said CITF and the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) took note of the proposal and consideration by Singapore and other countries to delay the second vaccine jabs in their vaccination programme.

He explained that a team of experts under the Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Selection Committee headed by Dr Kalaiarasu Peariasamy was currently evaluating the suitability of extending dosage intervals based on the findings in other countries and feedback from the vaccine manufacturing companies.

The decision on the matter will be announced from time to time, he said.

In a related development, Khairy advised the public to check their Covid-19 risk status on the MySejahtera application prior to coming to vaccination centres to take their vaccine jabs.

He said confirmed cases, suspected cases, close contacts and persons under surveillance were not allowed to come to vaccination centres.

“Please arrive according to the time slot provided to prevent congestion at the centre,” he said, adding that those who could not come on the set date would be given a new appointment date. — Bernama