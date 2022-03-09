Citrawarna cluster declared in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today announced the Citrawarna cluster in Kuching district after 21 individuals were confirmed Covid-19 positve. The results for six other individuals linked to the cluster have yet to be known.

The committee announced the cluster in a statement today, stating that it was detected after a local man, 45, tested positive during a symptomatic screening on Feb 27 at a private hospital here.

“This cluster is a community cluster involving cases directly involved with the four-day Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia Programme 2022 that began on Feb 24 at Tebingan Kuching. A total of 50,000 people were estimated to have visited the programme,” the statement read.

In addition, 24 other positive cases not linked to the cluster were also found to have visited the programme.

As such, the commitee has advised those who visited the programme to conduct self-screening tests if they have any symptoms and to avoid gatherings.

Also, the committee said that 1,727 new cases were recorded in Sarawak today with 13 of them categorised as lung infections requiring oxygen and ventilator support.

Two deaths were also recorded, a 72-year-old man in Kapit district hospital and a woman, 60, whose body was brought to Mukah district hospital.-Bernama