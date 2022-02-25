Citrawarna: No compromise on SOPs

KUCHING: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will not compromise on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 set for the 2022 Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia event.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) said the SOPs were enforced to protect the safety of the visitors and exhibitors involved in the event.

“While we entertain ourselves and perform energetic activities, at the same time we also must balance them and take into account safety factors.

“Indeed, our SOPs are comprehensive. In fact, we also provide RTK self-test kits for the visitors before they enter,” she said.

She said this during a media conference after visiting the booths involved in the four-day carnival at Kuching Waterfront here, today.

The event, which started yesterday, themed Cultural Diversity Festival, returned after a four-year hiatus.

The carnival offers various tourism programmes and activities including Malaysian arts and cultural performances.-Bernama