City Council must be proactive

OVER the weekend in my neighbourhood of Aster & Begonia @ Precinct 3 in Forest Heights, two beehives were discovered on two tree branches, one inside the Astonia Park while the other was on another tree branch in front of a resident’s home.

As chairman of the Residents’ Association of Aster & Begonia 2020, it was incumbent upon me to get in touch with the Malaysian Civil Defence Force in Seremban to destroy the beehives before it posed a danger.

I telephoned the Civil Defence Force in Seremban and was informed that they would send their personnel later in the evening to destroy the beehives.

True to their word, a team was sent just after dark to solve the beehives problem.

One of our residents praised the Civil Defence Force as one of the most efficient departments in the government service.

In comparison, this brings me to the Seremban City Council (SCC), that are totally the opposite.

The services provided by the SCC was far from satisfactory.

Our residents’ association had lodged a complaint with the SCC regarding a faulty streetlight in our neighbourhood on Aug 1, and despite follow-ups by emails, to date, it has not been fixed, save for the standard reply that our complaint has been noted.

As a result of inaction by the SCC, that stretch of road in our neighbourhood remains dark at night, and residents have complained to the association, inquiring if we had taken action to report it.

Lately, it came to our knowledge that the maintenance of both the parks in Astonia and Begonia, and the surrounding areas will be under the jurisdiction of the SCC.

The housing project developer took responsibility in maintaining our neighbourhood for a period of time until almost all the units were sold.

They have informed our residents’ association that they have officially surrendered their responsibilities to the SCC, and we are to deal directly with the council regarding problems affecting our neighbourhood.

The residents’ association was also informed that all trees planted in both the park areas and in front of houses belong to the council, and it should not be chopped down by any

of our residents.

The trees were planted by the developer back then to boost sales, and to add to the aesthetic value of our neighbourhood.

However, many of the trees are now in need of pruning as the branches are overgrown and hanging over the roads and driveways of some homes in the neighbourhood.

We hope the SCC will be more proactive in dealing with complaints from residents or from residents’ associations as we pay our assessment rates as and when they are due.

Michael Ng

Chairman

Residents Association of

Aster & Begonia 2020