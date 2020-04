PUTRAJAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Social Welfare Department (JKM) have been told to ensure all issues regarding food supply at Pusat Bandar Utara in Kuala Lumpur, which has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), are resolved today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said issues on food supply arose after residents there may have missed the allocated food distribution period.

“There has been distribution (of food) but some may have missed the distribution period. At the same time, the authorities have also set up an operations centre in that EMCO area.

“If there are issues, please contact the operation centres set up in each EMCO area, and if residents there need other essentials, the same applies, so there is no issue here that needs to be blown out of proportion as JKM officers are always there,” he said at the daily media conference on the MCO here today.

Ismail Sabri also said that the government was fully funding food aid for all Malaysians in areas under the EMCO.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government is allowing caregivers to assist those in EMCO areas who are undergoing health issues, but prior permission needs to be obtained from the JKM officers stationed in the area first.

“Besides the officers responsible for food supplies, there are also Health Ministry officers stationed there,” he said.

Commenting on claims that they have been some in the EMCO Selayang Wholesale Market Area who have fled, Ismail Sabri said the police will be on their trail, after which action will be taken against the culprits.

“Many have asked why no prior announcement was made before the EMCO was implemented, this is because we do not want them to flee. Recently, at the Selangor Mansion, two of the residents who fled were ones who had tested positive, and we had to get the police to go after and detain them, otherwise, they would have infected others,” he said.

In other developments, he said commercial vehicles that need to undergo scheduled inspections at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) can go ahead and book their appointments.

Ismail Sabri said there has also been an application from Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (Pekema) for the Road Transport Department (RTD), the Land Public Transport Agency and Puspakom to open their counters for inspection and vehicle registration purposes.

“The meeting today decided that the process can be done online and if there is a need for the vehicle to be sent to Puspakom, then an appointment must be made,” he said. — Bernama