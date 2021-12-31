Civil servant among five held over drug offences

KLUANG: A civil servant was among five individuals arrested by the police for possessing drugs and illicit substances, in a raid on a rental house in Taman Delima, here, yesterday morning.

Kluang district police chief ACP Low Hang Seng said in the 11 am raid, four local men and a Thai woman, aged between 21 and 24, were arrested.

He said the police also seized, among others, nine empty barrels suspected to store drugs, an air pistol and a black bag containing an electric shock device.

Three of the suspects, including the civil servant, tested positive for methamphetamine, he added.

“Further investigation also found that two individuals have previous records under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement today.

Low added that during the raid, police also seized various items including 129 10 millilitre bottles and hundreds of boxes, believed to contain drugs and six mobile phones.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960; Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958; Section 39A (1) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama